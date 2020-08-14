A one-hour proficiency flight for Oregon Department of Forestry’s single-engine air tanker will occur Friday night at the Grant County Regional Airport in John Day. Beginning at 10 p.m., the proficiency flight will include members of the ODF helitack platform based in John Day, and will use water to drop on simulated fires located on airport property.
ODF continues to monitor wildfire response for opportunities to utilize SEAT drops at night as part of the suppression activities. This proficiency flight provides an additional opportunity for training for both the pilot and the ground resources they would be coordinating with.
The flight will result in increased noise at the airport between 10-11 p.m.
