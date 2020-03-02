Three cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been confirmed in Oregon, but there are no confirmed cases in Grant County at this time.
The Grant County Health Department and Blue Mountain Hospital District issued a statement at 4:45 p.m. Monday stating both local agencies are collaborating closely along with the Oregon Health Authority.
"In response to public concern, we want to reassure and educate residents of Grant County that we are following the guidance of the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and OHA in relation to potential COVID-19 cases," the statement said.
Individuals who may have concerns about possible exposure are being instructed to call the Oregon Health Authority at 211 with questions or any additional needs.
Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, the release states, suggesting people who feel sick with mild symptoms that do not need medical care stay home to recover.
People who need care should call ahead to make arrangements to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911.
Local clinics and hospitals are unable to perform testing for COVID-19 without prior approval from the Oregon Health Authority based on CDC guidelines, according to the release.
It is recommended that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 and influenza:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue into the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet for prolonged period) with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
• Take care of overall health. Staying current on vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help a body stay resilient.
• Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories if planning to travel outside of the U.S.
The health department and hospital district officials said they would continue to communicate new information and guidance provided by OHA and DCD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.