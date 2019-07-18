Traffic is now flowing normally after authorities rerouted traffic on Highway 26 due to a bomb threat in downtown John Day Thursday afternoon.
Chief Mike Durr of the John Day Police Department said they were "erring on the side of caution."
Durr said a bomb threat was made at Bank of Eastern Oregon by phone call, though no device was found during a search of the building. Scanner traffic indicated the call came in at 12:09 p.m.
Roads had been closed due to a "danger of flying glass," Durr said, and the public was asked to stay away from the area of the bank, which is located at 200 W. Main.
Traffic had been blocked and rerouted on Main Street (Highway 26) from Canyon Boulevard to Canton Street.
John Day police, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
"We released the scene," Durr said at about 2:15 p.m. "We're clearing out."
