LA GRANDE — Help is available for low-income homeowners who’ve been putting off making repairs around the house because the cost was too high.

Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, a nonprofit social service agency covering Grant, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties, is accepting applications for its Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program, which provides zero-interest loans of up to $24,999 to qualifying applicants.

