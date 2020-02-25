Five positions are up for election in Grant County this year, and only the incumbents have filed to run for office.
Positions up for election in 2020 are county assessor, county commissioner, county sheriff, county surveyor and county treasurer.
Grant County Assessor David Thunell, County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Surveyor Michael Springer and Treasurer Julie Ellison have all filed for re-election, currently unopposed, according to information provided by Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy.
Percy said the deadline to file is 5 p.m. March 10.
If there are less than three candidates filed for sheriff or treasurer, those positions will automatically go forward to the November election and will not be on the ballot in May, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.