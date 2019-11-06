A couple who lives in Prairie City shared concerns regarding the public image of the city and the enforcement of city codes.
Storie and Nancy Mooser specified that they understand that in some cases — due to age, finances or sickness — people aren’t able to maintain their property.
“We aren’t trying to make Prairie City seem like a groomed graveyard,” Storie said. “We feel that the growing amount of junk begins to create a sense of normality for the community and begins to get ignored.”
The Moosers said city’s codes are not being enforced.
“Specifically, the ordinance against cars being left on properties and are unlicensed and aren’t running are not enforced. There is a huge amount of that (cars) in the city,” Nancy said.
The Moosers said they submitted a nuisance form to the city and never heard back. They discussed the need for somebody to enforce the codes in Prairie City, much like the enforcer recently hired in John Day.
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said, however, there are no plans for a code enforcement officer to be hired.
“I would rather take the money and help people clean up their property than pay an employee to go around and cite people,” Hamsher said. “A lot of the ordinances weren’t well thought out and they were passed. If you are going to enforce one ordinance you need to enforce every ordinance.”
Hamsher talked about the process of serving a ticket that had a $100 ordinance fine, but the cost to enforce the ticket was $300. Some of the cost comes in issuing the notice and delivering the notice to the house. After the state took their share of the $100, the city was left with $11.
Prairie City does not have local law enforcement to help enforce or deliver the fines to a household.
Hamsher said several of the ordinances for Prairie City need to be repealed or updated because many things have changed over the years in the community.
“There is a need to update a lot of these (codes) and bring them up to speed because there is a lot of stuff that has come into play in the last 10 years, like tiny homes and cell towers, that weren’t here,” Hamsher said. “You need to go back and continually update these things so they make sense for your community.”
So far in 2019, Prairie City has received three complaints from residents for code violations.
This topic has been brought up before in three city council meetings over the past two years. Some solutions regarding the accumulation of junk were discussed and planned.
One solution that the city and community members put together was a citywide clean-up day. Judy Jacobs, the president of the Prairie City Community Association, brought up the need for a clean-up day during a council meeting on May 16, 2018. The city and the community both provided funds and resources to make the clean-up day happen.
Hamsher also suggested talking with the property owner there is a problem with before reporting to the city.
