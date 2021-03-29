A woman’s death in a house fire near Long Creek that was being investigated as arson has not turned up any evidence of foul play so far, according to Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
In August, the body of Susan Carter, 72, was discovered inside her mobile home on Carter Lane near Long Creek after it became engulfed in flames, then-Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office received a report of the burning home at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 3, and both the Long Creek fire department and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The sheriff’s office and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.
During a subsequent investigation, authorities learned that Carter had gone to the Pendleton area the previous week and returned home on Saturday.
Members of the state fire marshal’s office and an arson investigator with the Oregon State Police began an investigation into the fire’s cause when Carter was located in the burned home.
McKinley said the investigation is ongoing.
