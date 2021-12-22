JOHN DAY — The future of John Day’s $375,000 law enforcement grant remains uncertain.
The city got word on Nov. 18 that it had been approved for the funding from the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Known as a COPS grant, the money is to be paid out over three years in $125,000 annual installments.
But in October, two months after a law enforcement levy failed at the ballot box, the City Council voted unanimously to suspend police operations indefinitely and transfer the city’s two remaining officers to the Public Works Department.
In order to accept the COPS grant, the city would have to restart the John Day Police Department, which most city councilors seem reluctant to do for budgetary reasons. There is support on the council for passing the funds to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has taken on the burden of policing inside the city limits, but it’s not clear whether the Department of Justice would allow that. It’s also not clear how soon the funds would be available, either to give to the sheriff or to begin hiring more officers to reboot the Police Department .
City Manager Nick Green emailed the DOJ on Dec. 1 asking for clarification of both those points but had not heard back prior to the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, where the COPS grant was a major point of discussion.
“I’ve received no response to that inquiry,” he told the council. “I expect we’ll get an answer, but I don’t have one for you tonight.”
That left law enforcement in John Day and Grant County exactly where it was before the meeting: in disarray.
Tall order
When the John Day Police Department was suspended in October, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office instantly became the only local law enforcement agency in the county. But it was already stretched thin, with just four patrol deputies to cover a 4,529-square-mile area with 7,200 residents. Since then, the agency has lost one patrol deputy and has not yet been able to refill the open position.
“We are very overwhelmed, I’ve got to tell you, but we’re doing our best,” Sheriff Todd McKinley told the council at last week’s meeting.
McKinley said he understood the budget constraints that led the city to shut down its police department, but he made no effort to hide his frustration at having to take on the burden of patrolling inside the city limits.
“You guys threw my people under the bus,” he said. “My people are doing what yours wouldn’t do.”
Budget realities
Green told the councilors they could vote to bring the department back, but it would take time and money to hire a chief and a patrol officer to fill the department’s two empty slots. And even then, he said, when the COPS grant expired after three years, the city would once again be faced with a major budget shortfall.
“We were one of the smallest cities in the state, maybe even in the U.S., that was trying to run a police department,” Green said, pointing out that the city’s population has been declining for decades and dropped to 1,664 in the most recent census.
As the Eagle reported in October, at least 14 Oregon communities have dissolved their police departments since 1999, including Sisters and Lakeview, both of which have substantially larger populations than John Day.
The city has been budgeting roughly $450,000 a year to operate the department, which far outpaces property tax revenue.
“It was totally unaffordable on a $300,000 tax base,” Green said at the meeting.
Several councilors voiced their agreement.
“It’s not feasible” for John Day to maintain a police department, Gregg Haberly said. “We don’t have the money.”
“We put it to a vote of the people, and the people told us they were not willing to pay for a police department,” Dave Holland added. “We gave them the opportunity to make the decision for themselves, and they made it.”
Even though the councilors seemed to agree that John Day can no longer afford its own police department, they also seemed to agree that the Sheriff’s Office needs more funding to provide adequate law enforcement services both within the city limits and in the county as a whole.
Asked what it would take to do that, Sheriff McKinley responded he would need to add at least three more patrol deputies. To match what the John Day Police Department had at full strength, he pointed out, he would need to add four deputies and a secretary.
City-county feud
The city has offered to provide some additional money for the Sheriff’s Office through a fund exchange but has not yet received a response from county officials. The other unanswered question hanging over the Dec. 14 City Council meeting was whether the county will ever respond.
The city’s proposal goes like this: John Day will pay the county $300,000 a year for three years (essentially all of the city’s property tax revenues) for law enforcement services in the city limits. In exchange, the city wants the county to pay it the same amount from the county road fund, to be used for street improvements to serve new housing developments that could broaden the tax base for the whole county.
Green delivered the proposal in person at the Oct. 13 session of the Grant County Court, a contentious meeting that Green stormed out of after County Judge Scott Myers insisted on having the proposal in writing.
The city submitted a written version of the proposal on Nov. 8, but the matter still has not been taken up by the County Court. In an interview with the Eagle late last month, Myers called the proposal “terribly one-sided” and said there was no point discussing the idea until the City Council had decided what to do with the COPS grant.
At the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, McKinley said he didn’t think the county would agree to a fund exchange but added he’s been trying to get county officials to at least discuss the matter with the city.
Multiple councilors expressed their frustration with the county’s silence on the issue.
“I am so sick of hearing it is both parties’ fault when they refuse to talk to us,” Shannon Adair said. “You can’t have a conversation when one party won’t come to the table.”
For his part, McKinley made it clear he was tired of being “stuck in the middle” of the policing debate.
“We are such a small area. We’ve got to get past this stuff or it’s not going to work,” he told the council.
“I think these two bodies are going to have to solve it, and that’s what they were elected to do.”
Etc.
The COPS grant was just one item on a packed agenda at the Dec. 14 meeting. In other action, the council:
• Approved an amendment to the urban renewal agency’s budget that adds a $2.3 million loan from Business Oregon. The money will be used to finance land development costs to incentivize the construction of 100 homes in three housing projects: Holmstrom Ranch, Ironwood Estates and The Ridge.
• Accepted the urban renewal agency’s annual report.
• Adopted a supplemental budget to appropriate grant funds received by the city.
• Heard a presentation on the city’s audited financial statements. Auditor Robert Gaslin said he found no signs of fraud or any other issues with the city’s finances.
• Authorized the city manager to solicit design proposals for a new aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex and discussed an appeal filed against the project (see related story on Page A2).
• Reviewed design concepts for the Pit Stop, a development proposal for a city-owned lot on the southwest corner of Main and Canton streets. New restrooms have been built on the lot, but there was a lively debate on what else should go there. Sherrie Rininger, owner of Etc. boutique and president of the Chamber of Commerce, argued that the space should be used to provide off-street parking for oversize vehicles. Other competing potential uses include bike lockers, food carts, picnic tables, seating areas and a fire pit.
• Heard an update on the wastewater treatment plant project, including a $3 million provisional grant from the state to fund the “purple pipe” water reclamation system.
• Heard an update on the Airport Industrial Park and Innovation Gateway Business Park. The council also voted 6-0 to accept a letter of intent from Councilor Adair to purchase 2.5 acres in the Innovation Gateway Business Park (Adair recused herself from voting on the matter). Adair and her husband, Jeremy, want to build a distillery, brewery and hotel on the property. The matter will come back before the council at a later date for a final decision.
• Heard an update on the sale of the city’s Gleason Park and Gleason Pool property to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for expansion of the Kam Wah Chung State Historic Site. The state has agreed to pay the city $222,000 for the 3-acre property. Green noted that the Oregon Parks Commission recently approved $3 million-$5 million in bonds to fund the new Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center and the Legislature has given the city $1 million for infrastructure and site connectivity improvements in connection with the project.
