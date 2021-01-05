The Oregon Teacher of the year program returns to honor educators in the state.
The nomination period is currently open until Jan. 31, and anybody can nominate a Teacher of the Year for 2022 at oregonteacheroftheyear.org.
The Oregon Education Service Districts will select a winner from each region, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored across the state in May 2021.
One of the Regional Teachers of the Year will then be named the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year in September 2021.
Regional Teachers of the Year will receive a cash prize of $500 and will be celebrated across the state, according to Robert Waltenburg, the Grant County Education Service District superintendent.
The 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize with a matching $5,000 going to their school.
They will also serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.
Contact the Oregon Teacher of the Year program coordinator Jenni Knaus at jenni.knaus@state.or.us or 503-947-5860 for questions or more information.
