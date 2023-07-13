stock malheur national forest pine trees

A stand of ponderosa pine trees in the Malheur National Forest.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The north end of the Malheur National Forest (Blue Mountain and Prairie City Districts) will move to a Fire Danger Rating level of High beginning Friday, July 14 at 12:01 a.m.

The changes are due to increasing temperatures and drier fuels in the forest, officials said.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.