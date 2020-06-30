The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee is seeking nominees for new members to serve on a vital Resource Advisory Committee.
The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests, according to a press release.
The projects that are funded through the RAC are important to the communities of Northeast Oregon and are varied in focus and scope, ranging from fish passage restoration to constructing new trails. Beyond getting important work done, projects have also utilized youth crews which provide young people with unique opportunities to develop a love of the outdoors while gaining valuable hands-on work experience.
RAC committee members are officially appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture for a term of two years, and although they cannot be compensated for their work, members can get reimbursed for travel expenses to, during and from meetings. In order to ensure that the group can accomplish its goals, members are expected to participate in two full-day meetings each year. Residents of Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are particularly encouraged to submit applications, although others may apply.
RACs have been found to work best when many interests and industries are represented by their members. Recreation groups, environmental groups, industry leaders and employees, tribal representatives, elected officials and local residents are all needed to provide a balanced and diverse group.
The three categories of committee members needed are: A) Industry professionals with experience in forest products, recreation, mining, grazing or timber; B) environmental groups and individuals connected to groups interested in wild horses, archeology and dispersed recreation; and C) elected officials, American Indian tribal representatives and school officials or teachers.
Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 30.
Nominations must contain a completed application packet that includes the nominee’s name, resume, and completed Form AD–755 (Advisory Committee or Research and Promotion Background Information). The package must be sent to: Malheur National Forest, Prairie City Ranger District, Attention: SRS RAC, P.O. Box 337, Prairie City, OR 97869.
The Form AD–755 may be obtained from the following SRS RAC website: fs.usda.gov/main/pts/specialprojects/racs.
For more information, contact Ed Guzman, Northeast Oregon forests designated federal official, at 541-820-3801 or edward.r.guzman@usda.gov.
