GRANT COUNTY — Local and statewide elections are starting to come into focus roughly two months out from the November midterms.
Here in Grant County, voters will elect numerous city councilors, mayors and conservation district board members. They will also decide a hotly debated pool bond measure.
In John Day, five people are running for three available city council seats, and there are contested mayoral races in John Day, Prairie City and Granite.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy is running unopposed for reelection.
Statewide, Oregonians will elect a new governor following the end of Kate Brown’s two-term limit. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden is running for election to his fifth term in the U.S. Senate, facing a challenge from Republican nominee Jo Rae Perkins.
In the Oregon Legislature, all 60 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for election in November, along with half of the 30 Senate seats.
Four statewide ballot measures will go before the voters in November as well.
Measure 111 is a proposed amendment to the Oregon Constitution that would ensure every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective and clinically appropriate health care as a fundamental right.
Measure 112 would repeal language that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as punishments and would authorize a court, probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals.
Measure 113 would exclude state legislators from seeking re-election if they had unexcused absences from legislative sessions.
Finally, Measure 114 would outline a procedure to apply for a permit to purchase a firearm and would ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Locally, the most well-known and divisive ballot measure before the voters this November is the John Day/Canyon City Parks & Recreation District pool bond. The $4 million bond measure failed in May with a count of 802-802 and was recently put back on the November ballot following a push by a local pro-pool political action committee.
Another pair of county ballot measures will let voters decide whether to allow medical use of psilocybin mushrooms within the unincorporated county. A separate vote on medical psilocybin mushrooms will also be on the ballot in Prairie City.
