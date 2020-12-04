Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of November, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 37.1 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 48.2 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. The highest was 74 degrees on Nov. 6. Low temperatures averaged 26 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 15 degrees on Nov. 12.
There were 23 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were two days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.97 inches during November, which was 0.38 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on eight days with the heaviest, 0.18 inches, reported on Nov. 15.
Precipitation this year has reached 10.57 inches, which is 1.36 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 1.14 inches, which is 1.20 inches below normal.
The outlook for December from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near- to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day fall from 44 degrees at the start of December to 41 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 24 degrees to 22 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.24 inches.
