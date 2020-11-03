Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of October, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 48.4 degrees, which was 1 degree below normal. High temperatures averaged 65.5 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 87 degrees on Oct. 2. Low temperatures averaged 31.4 degrees, which was 2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 13 degrees, on Oct. 26.
There were 13 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.17 inches during October, which was 0.82 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on two days with the heaviest, 0.15 inches, reported on Oct. 11.
Precipitation this year has reached 9.59 inches, which is 0.98 inches below normal.
The outlook for November from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day fall from 57 degrees at the start of November to 44 degrees at the end of November. Normal lows fall from 31 degrees to 25 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.35 inches.
