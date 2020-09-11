The Oregon Department of Agriculture is seeking all available resources for displaced livestock because of the unprecedented wildfires.
The Oregon Cattlemen's Association is compiling a list of people who can donate panels, pastures or corrals for livestock containment, according to a press release. Send contact information to OCA’s Executive Director Tammy Dennee at tammy.dennee@orcattle.com.
Additional resources such as bedding, water buckets, hay, monetary donations and general livestock supplies, are also needed.
