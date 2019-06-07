Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will implement fire season June 10.
The fire season declaration heightens awareness of increasing hazardous fuel conditions and fire growth potential in wildland fuels.
“Late May rain really helped reduce the fire risk in our fuels, but the recent warming trend is quickly drying fuels again, and with limited moisture in the forecast, it is unlikely that the risk will drop again.” said Rob Pentzer, district forester for central Oregon.
With the implementation of fire season, logging and other industrial operations must meet requirements for fire prevention, such as fire tools, water supply and watchman service when those operations are occurring on lands protected by ODF.
In addition to fire season restrictions, Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1 will be in effect for lands protected by ODF in Hood River and Wasco counties. Details for fire season and IFPL requirements are available at oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/pages/FirePrevention.aspx, or from the local ODF office.
Campfires are currently still allowed, but should be dead out and cool to the touch when you leave. The use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets is prohibited during fire season. Sky lanterns and other luminaries are prohibited at all times in Oregon.
This year, there have been 14 human caused fires burning more than 15 acres within the district. Nine of these fires are linked to escape debris burns. Landowners who burned earlier this winter or spring should check their burn piles to verify there is no longer heat in the burned area.
Burn barrels are allowed by permit in The Dalles Unit (Wasco and Hood River counties) until 11 a.m. through June 30. However, open burning is no longer permitted across the District.
Fire season in the district typically starts early to mid-June based on current conditions and forecast weather. In 2018, June 1 marked the start of fire season.
The Central Oregon District includes approximately 2.3 million acres of private, state and municipally owned forestland throughout central Oregon.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit odfcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.