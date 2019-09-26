Recent cool temperatures and precipitation have brought an end to the 2019 fire season for Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District.
Fire season was officially be terminated Sept. 26, according to a press release. Wildland fuels across the district do not pose a significant risk of rapid fire growth, but weather and fuel conditions during the fall can change quickly. The public is reminded to follow all local burning restrictions to reduce the risk of escaped debris burns.
Landowners who plan to burn industrial logging slash, fuel reduction or defensible space materials or other debris from forest activities should contact their local ODF Office to obtain a burn permit. Contact local fire departments for information regarding yard debris and burn barrels.
Fires should never be left unattended. A shovel and water source on site are recommended when burning, even small piles. Landowners may be liable for fires that escape.
Firefighters within the Central Oregon District responded to 126 fires across the 2.3 million protected acres, burning just over 230 acres year-to-date. The 10-year average for acres burned within the district is over 8,000 acres annually. The small number of acres burned in 2019 can be attributed to the quick, coordinated response of firefighting resources, wet thunderstorms and a more moderate fire season across the region allowing more resources to be available for initial attack and extended attack for suppression efforts. Human ignitions accounted for 49 fires, with 77 fires attributed to lightning.
For more information, visit odfcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.