Wildfires resulting from human activities continue to plague firefighters in Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District.
“We are seeing fire behavior similar to what is typical in July or even August,” said District Forester Mike Shaw in a press release. “Wildand fuels are incredibly dry, and the moisture from last week’s precipitation has already dried out of the finer fuels, and never penetrated the larger ones.”
In an effort to reduce these fires the district has implemented a 10 a.m. regulated use closure, which restricts high risk activities linked to wildfire starts. The following restrictions are in effect:
• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one operational 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.
• Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.
• Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas.
• Chainsaw use is prohibited, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chainsaw use is permitted at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one axe, one shovel and one operational 8-ounce or larger fire extinguisher. In addition, a fire watch is required at least one hour following the use of each saw.
• Mowing dried grass with power driven equipment is prohibited, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., except for the commercial culture/harvest of agricultural crops.
• Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood.
• The use of fireworks and blasting is prohibited.
Additional restrictions, a map and the official proclamation can be found at oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
Operators should refer to oregon.gov/odf/fire/Documents/fire-season-requirements-for-industrial-operations.pdf for information specific to industrial operations during fire season, or call the local ODF office, 541-575-1139.
Burning of logging slash and larger debris piles is not currently allowed in the John Day Unit. Burning yard debris and burn barrels is no longer permitted on lands protected by ODF.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit odfcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.