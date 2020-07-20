Oregon Department of Forestry began phase two of evaluation of night single-engine air tanker (SEAT) operations July 15.
Phase two builds on the training and lessons learned during phase one, which occurred in Grant County in July 2019. ODF’s Aviation Unit has been working with the contractor to develop safety guidelines and procedures for target and firefighter identification for night operations on ODF protected lands. Firefighters from the John Day Unit will again coordinate in the training and evaluation of the operation. There will be increased night traffic at the airport during the week of July 20 as part of the SEAT evaluation activity.
During phase one, the SEAT dropped water on simulated fire “targets” directed by firefighters on the ground. The SEAT pilot uses night vision goggles to identify the target and all ground resources including fire engines and personnel.Firefighters use verbal cues and hand signals utilizing chem sticks to direct the pilot to target location.
During phase two, firefighters from the John Day Unit received training focused on safety of the pilot, firefighters, observers and ensuring effective application of the SEAT “drop” as well as operation of the SEAT base, located at the Grant County Airport.
SEAT planes are capable of dropping 700 gallons of water, fire retardant or fire suppressing gel. These drops”are intended to slow the spread of the fire and allow firefighters and equipment to build fireline to control and contain the fire. Water will be used during the initial evaluation activities.
Following initial training of ground personnel last week, evaluation of night SEAT proficiency began July 21. The operation will be evaluated based on safety procedures, effectiveness of the “drops” and proper communication. ODF’s Partenavia aircraft, equipped with a camera and night vision systems, will be used to record and provide over watch of the operation. The aircraft is equipped with thermal imaging infrared cameras for use in fire detection, along with coordinated mapping capabilities.
Upon completion of the night SEAT drop exercises and final evaluation by ODF’s Aviation Unit, the plan is for staffing a SEAT at night in anticipation of a lightning event where night operations can be used in actual fire suppression on ODF protected lands. ODF currently contracts five single-engine air tankers as part of the suppression resources throughout Oregon.
