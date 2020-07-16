This year on Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District, 43 fire have burned 67 acres — 31 of those fires caused by humans.
Regulated-use closure for lands protected by the Central Oregon District went into effect July 1, according to a press release.
These restrictions are intended to limit activities that have an increased potential of starting fires. Current fuel conditions in the district are likely to result in a rapidly spreading fire from activities such as a spark from a lawnmower blade on rock.
Recent human caused fires on both ODF protection and partner agencies cause concern for fire managers as fuels continue to cure. It is critical that the public is mindful of their activities and follow all fire prevention restrictions.
All open burning, including campfires, is prohibited on ODF protected lands in the Central Oregon District, as well as use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets. The full proclamation describing the restrictions is available at odfcentraloregon.com.
Those traveling in forested areas need to have a fire extinguisher and shovel in case they come upon a fire, and they should report all fires to 911 or a local dispatch center even if they believe they have contained the fire.
While traveling and recreating in the woods, do not leave gravel roadways and never park in grassy areas where hot vehicle parts can come in contact with vegetation.
Prevention measures can vary among agencies, but it is the responsibility of the user to know the rules and restrictions.
ODF’s Central Oregon District continues to serve landowners and the public as an essential service for Oregonians. Call or email to talk with staff or schedule an appointment. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit odfcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.