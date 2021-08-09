Significant progress was made on mop-up and containment of fires from last week.
Containment for the Cottonwood Creek Fire has reached 95% on the 159-acre fire, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry press release. The fire transitioned to a Type 5 incident commander Saturday. One hand crew completed mop-up work, gridding for hot spots.
The 1-acre Dissel Creek Fire, reported Tuesday evening burning 5 miles southeast of John Day, was fully contained late Thursday evening.
The Cole Canyon Fire was fully contained Thursday. The fire burned 150 acres of private land and Prineville Bureau of Land Management ownership.
All of these fires will be placed in patrol status and monitored until determined to be dead out. It is possible interior smoke may be visible. These “smokes” will be put out if they are found to have the potential to spread fire outside the fireline.
A regulated-use closure is in effect for the Central Oregon District to reduce human-caused fires. The full proclamation and restrictions are available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit ODFcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.