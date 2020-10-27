The Oregon Department of Forestry ended its fire season in the John Day Unit of the Central Oregon District Oct. 24.
Cooling temperatures and increased humidity have reduced the fire danger and potential for rapid spread of fire due to fuel conditions, according to a press release. Additional precipitation is needed before burn permits for logging slash will be issued in the Central Oregon District.
Yard debris, burn barrels and other open burning should follow local and county fire restrictions. Prior to any burning, landowners should plan for safe burning practices including monitoring current weather conditions and future forecasts. Safe burning practices also include clearing flammable debris from the burn pile or burn area, having a water source nearby, having tools such as a shovel handy while burning, not burning in windy conditions and never leaving a fire unattended. Continue to check the fire area for residual heat in the days after burning to ensure embers do not rekindle and spread to nearby fuels.
Year-to-date in the Central Oregon District, firefighters have responded to 70 lightning fires burning 11,300 acres and 69 human caused fires burning 1,659 acres. The 10-year average for this time period is 63 lightning fires for 5,823 acres and 65 human caused fires for 2,192 acres. Eighty-five percent of all fires were less than 10 acres in size.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit odfcentraloregon.com.
