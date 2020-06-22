Firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will be engaged in mock fire training starting later this week.
On Friday, June 26, firefighters from John Day will meet in the Starr Ridge area to coordinate and refine skills they will use fighting wildfires during the coming months. The public may see increased vehicle traffic in the area as well as increased radio traffic as the firefighters work with dispatch and other resources in a “wildland fire” scenario. There will be no live fire during these exercises. Flagging will be used to simulate fire progression and behavior.
Year-to-date ODF’s Central Oregon District has had 29 fires, 10 lightning starts and 19 human caused fires, for a total of 18 acres burned. The 10-year average for this time period is five lightning fires and 16 human starts, burning 916 acres. Recent precipitation has helped to keep fires small. A warm dry weather trend is expected to begin later this week, quickly drying fuels.
ODF’s Central Oregon District continues to serve landowners and the public as an essential service for Oregonians. Call or email to talk with staff or schedule an appointment. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit ODFcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.