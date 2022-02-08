IZEE — An investigator from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife could not determine whether a pair of wolves seen feeding on a dead cow near Izee in a pasture Thursday, Feb. 3, caused the cow’s death, according to the agency’s investigative summary.
The summary classified the cow’s death as “possible/unknown” wolf predation.
According to ODFW’s website, the “possible/unknown” classification is used when a report of predation lacks sufficient evidence to suggest predation as the cause of the death of an animal.
The summary noted that the cow in Izee had been known to be lame, was being doctored for hoof rot, was alive the previous afternoon and died sometime that night.
Ryan Torland, a district biologist with ODFW, said in a Monday, Feb. 7, phone interview that after skinning the entire animal and shaving most of the hide, the agency could not find evidence the wolves bit the cow before it died.
However, Torland said, the hide was missing from the cow’s front left shoulder, and portions of the hindquarters were missing as well.
Additionally, Torland said, there were wolf tracks in the field and ODFW will continue to monitor the area.
“Certainly,” Torland said, “wolves were in the field.”
Grant County had 10 wolves at the end of 2020, according to the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management 2020 annual report.
The report noted the number of wolves in the state is actually higher than the reported total because not all wolves present in the state are located during the winter count.
“By no means do we think that this is the exact number of wolves in the county at any time,” Torland said in April 2021. “But this is what we’d consider a minimum population.”
