On Sept. 11, a highway construction flagger working along Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon was struck and injured by a motorist.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reminds drivers construction work is still going on along Eastern Oregon highways. When drivers see orange signs, they should slow down and be prepared to stop.
The bridge project in Mt. Vernon will continue for another few weeks, while over a dozen other projects throughout Eastern Oregon also remain active. Workers repair roadways, bridges and culverts, replace guardrail, realign dangerous curves and perform a host of other activities.
For up-to-date traffic condition information, visit tripcheck.com. Road condition information is also available by phone by dialing 5-1-1, or 800-977-6368. Outside of Oregon, travelers can call 503-588-2941.
