Planning continues for Oregon Department of Transportation’s 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which has 44 projects planned for Eastern Oregon's roads.
The public can comment until April 20 on projects in the current draft by visiting openhouse.oregondot.org/oregon-draft-stip. A map shows specific projects and allows people to comment.
ODOT employees presented five projects at a public outreach meeting March 10 in John Day.
I-84 Meacham-Kamela pavement upgrade
Sean Maloney from ODOT presented the I-84 Meacham-Kamela pavement upgrade project. Due to the severe winter weather, this a heavy chain area with high maintenance costs.
"Essentially, we're resurfacing the freeway for 10.5 miles, and we are going to upgrade some safety," Maloney said.
The passing lane will be resurfaced, which will have a 20-year life, and the truck/slow lane asphalt will be replaced with concrete and have a 50-year life. To increase safety, guardrails and median barriers will be upgraded, and a new cable median barrier will be installed.
These changes are expected to improve efficiency with longer life and durability against chain wear and improve safety by eliminating tire ruts.
The project is in design for 2019-2020 with construction scheduled for 2021-2022 with an estimated cost of $50 million.
U.S. 20/OR 201: Burns to Ontario
This section of Highway 20 and Highway 201 from Burns to Ontario includes narrow and curvy sections that force some oversized loads to use long detour routes, such as OR 78/U.S. 95. Also, during highway closures, trucks park along the highway, which causes a safety concern, Maloney said.
The plan is to create pullout areas, which will allow oversized loads to safely travel and avoid using a detour. The plan would also improve various intersections, which cause safety concerns regarding truck parking issues.
The project will reduce travel time and money for haulers, and improve safety by reducing the number of trucks parked in travel lanes during road closures.
The project is in design for 2020-2021 with construction scheduled for 2022-2023 with an estimated cost of $12.6 million.
OR 82: Bear Creek (Wallowa River) Bridge
Just outside of the city of Wallowa, an 80-year-old bridge on Highway 82 is in need of repair with deteriorating surfaces and an accumulation of debris and ice on the bridge at high water.
The plan is to replace the existing structure with a wider structure including two 12-foot travel lanes and two 8-foot shoulders and sidewalks, while improving the alignment. The structure will go from six spans to three.
The project will improve safety for the traveling public, reduce maintenance costs and improve fish passage in the river.
The project is in design for 2019-2021 with construction scheduled for 2022 with an estimated cost of $15.4 million.
I-84: Exit 216 eastbound offramp traffic management
Howard Pastovit from ODOT said the eastbound offramp on I-84 at Exit 216 is one of the most frequently closed and congested locations in Eastern Oregon.
"Our existing method of closing is pretty inefficient," Pastovit said. "It takes our maintenance crew from working on the road to maintaining the traffic, and we are looking at an automated system to take care of that."
The plan is to install new variable message signs, variable speed limit signs, remotely controlled gates to close the eastbound interstate, blank-out signs to direct traffic and cameras and lighting to improve safety.
This plan will prevent mile-long back ups and relieve congestion, Pastovit said.
The project is in design for 2021-2022 with construction scheduled for 2023 with an estimated cost of $1.9 million.
"Right now we have $1.9 million programed for that," Pastovit said. "It's probably not going to cover everything that we would like to do so this will probably be built in phases as funding becomes available."
U.S. 30/Hughes Lane intersection improvements (Baker City)
Grant Matlock from ODOT said the Highway 30-Highes Lane intersection connects at a sharp angle and makes it hard for larger vehicles to turn. Also, parts of the sidewalk are deteriorating or missing. The plan is to improve the sharp angle, add or upgrade sidewalks and add a new bicycle and pedestrian multi-use path along Hughes Lane, which will connect 10th Street to the existing Leo Adler Parkway.
This plan will improve driving safety by adding additional width and turning lanes, and increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety as well with upgraded sidewalks and new 10-foot-wide multi-use path, Matlock said.
The project is in design for 2022-2023 with construction scheduled for 2023-2024 with an estimated cost of $8.8 million.
