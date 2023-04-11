CANYON CITY — Emergency and transportation workers from various agencies across Grant County were out in force Tuesday, April 11, after rapid snowmelt from a warm Monday put pressure on the region’s rivers, creeks and streams, causing some to overflow onto roads and threatening some homes with flooding.

There were no road closures, but officials were keeping a close eye on potential flooding issues through Tuesday. Officials said the heavy snowpack in the high country, coupled with the warm temperatures on Monday, had led to high water situations throughout the county.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.