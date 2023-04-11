A large tree trunk that had become lodged in Canyon Creek on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 threatened bridges and caused higher water levels on the creek. It was removed Tuesday afternoon by state highway workers.
A large tree trunk that had become lodged in Canyon Creek on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 threatened bridges and caused higher water levels on the creek. It was removed Tuesday afternoon by state highway workers.
CANYON CITY — Emergency and transportation workers from various agencies across Grant County were out in force Tuesday, April 11, after rapid snowmelt from a warm Monday put pressure on the region’s rivers, creeks and streams, causing some to overflow onto roads and threatening some homes with flooding.
There were no road closures, but officials were keeping a close eye on potential flooding issues through Tuesday. Officials said the heavy snowpack in the high country, coupled with the warm temperatures on Monday, had led to high water situations throughout the county.
“It was 76 degrees in Canyon City yesterday, which was dramatically higher than it’s been the last few days,” said Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush.
Among the major efforts was the removal of a large tree trunk from Canyon Creek by an Oregon Department of Transportation crane truck. The log had lodged in the streambed near the Grant County Emergency Management Office's headquarters at the M.P. Berry Building on Humbolt Street. The fallen tree had caused pressure to build up in Canyon Creek, and the loud rushing of water from the swollen stream could be heard from the M.P. Berry Building to the Grant County Courthouse.
“If additional debris came down and got stuck behind this particular log, it would create a damming effect and raise the level of the water upstream,” said Bush, who along with County Roadmaster Alan Hickerson was keeping a close eye on the tree removal work. “We want to avoid that because there are homes up here that are very close to having water in their home.”
Hickerson said the tree was stuck pretty good, but “it was moving and we felt it was going to be a threat to the bridges later on, so ODOT came up and they had the equipment and expertise and they removed it.”
About 100 feet south of the spot where the tree was being removed from the creek, an ODOT sign warned motorists traveling south toward Seneca and Burns that they could encounter high water overflowing onto Highway 395 for the next 67 miles.
On Tuesday morning, Hickerson began his day dealing with several road washouts, including one on Middle Fork Road near Galena and one on County Road 9 in Fox Valley.
“I think we’ve got most of the roads passable,” Hickerson said. “We don’t have to close any roads due to flood, and that’s about where we're at right now. There are no road closures except seasonal road closures.”
Bush wants to remind people to “stay away from creeks and rivers when they’re high like this” and keep small children away from the water.
“Sadly, I’ve seen some tragedies with little kids and water, and I don’t want to see any more,” Bush said. “Water is like a magnet, and it’s so deceptive how powerful and fast that is moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.