Prairie City Ranger District performed a prescribed fire Sunday, and officials continue to monitor conditions for others elsewhere on the Malheur National Forest.
On Sunday, ignitions began on 2b of the Dads WUI Project with full ignition for the 100-acre unit planned that day. Smoke was visible from Prairie City and Highway 26.
The unit is located in the Eureka Gulch/Dans Creek area in Township 12 South, Range 34 East, Section 35. The burn is south of Highway 26 to Forest Road 306 and off of forest roads 388 and 350.
Blue Mountain Ranger District and Emigrant Creek Ranger District continue to monitor conditions to begin fall prescribed fire activity.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead. For their safety, they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
Fall operations reduce surface fuels, increase height of some canopy, reduce small tree densities and help promote fire resilient trees, thereby improving the ability to protect communities from wildfire. Additionally, these prescribed fires improve wildlife habitat and promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability by reducing the risk of high-severity wildland fire.
All prescribed burn activity is weather and condition dependent.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299 or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
