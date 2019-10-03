After carefully monitoring conditions across the Malheur National Forest, fire officials have determined that conditions are within specific parameters, including temperature, relative humidity and fuel moisture to start prescribed fire operations with ignition on hand piled material.
Blue Mountain Ranger District will begin ignition this week on hand piles. Hand piles are a stack of wooded debris left behind from either thinning or logging operations. The smoke from the pile burning operations will be visible from Highway 395 and southwest of the town of Seneca for the next few days.
Prairie City Ranger District successfully completed 4 miles of blackline on the Summit 3 unit last week and began ignitions on hand piles in the Sheep Mountain area and near Short Creek Guard Station. Continued ignition of hand piles will be condition and weather dependent.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District continues to monitor conditions to begin fall prescribed fire operations.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead, for their safety they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
All prescribed burn activity is weather and condition dependent.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting /oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
