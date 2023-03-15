HIGH LAKE — Regional fish and wildlife officials are looking to eradicate brook trout, an invasive species of fish that has inhabited High Lake and Lake Creek in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness of the Malheur National Forest since the 1930s, from both water bodies.

Since then, the fish, which is native to the Eastern United States, has made itself at home in the habitat and has outcompeted the native and now endangered bull trout for space and resources. It also interbreeds with bull trout, making hybrid offspring of the two species.

