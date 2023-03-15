HIGH LAKE — Regional fish and wildlife officials are looking to eradicate brook trout, an invasive species of fish that has inhabited High Lake and Lake Creek in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness of the Malheur National Forest since the 1930s, from both water bodies.
Since then, the fish, which is native to the Eastern United States, has made itself at home in the habitat and has outcompeted the native and now endangered bull trout for space and resources. It also interbreeds with bull trout, making hybrid offspring of the two species.
The project will be undertaken during the summers of 2023 and 2024 by a technical advisory committee composed of representatives of the Burns Paiute Tribe, the U.S. Forest Service, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Officials plan to use rotenone, a natural plant toxin, to eliminate the brook trout in High Lake and a 1.7-mile stretch of upper Lake Creek. The lake will be treated by a helicopter fitted with a boom sprayer, while the outflow into Lake Creek will be treated by ground crews and drip stations, officials said.
The area will be closed to the public during the treatment, which could last anywhere from two days to two weeks, but the areas will reopen shortly after each treatment sometime in July of 2023 and 2024, said Dave Banks, fish biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife southeast district. Banks added that officials plan an annual restocking of sterile triploid trout, a type of rainbow trout.
“We don’t intend to leave High Lake fishless following the treatment after 2024,” said Banks, who added that High Lake and Lake Creek should be restocked with the rainbow trout by early summer 2025. “Sterile triploid trout can’t reproduce and so the reason we want to do that is so we can control the numbers in there. High Lake is not the most productive lake right now. We want to provide a quality fishery with fish larger than 12 inches. We would stock the lake annually, and the fish would grow into the size we’re looking for.”
The area of treatment is located within the ancestral lands of the Burns Paiute Tribe, which has been trying to eradicate brook trout from the waterways since 2010 using mechanical methods such as netting and electrofishing, but those have proven ineffective, officials said.
“We started initially in 2010, and our first population studies were done in 2013 to determine the fact of whether what we were doing was being effective or not at controlling the brook trout. So every year since 2010, we’ve been doing some kind of mechanical removal or control at High Lake and Lake Creek, and over that time we’ve removed 15,000 fish,” said Brandon Haslick, fishery program manager for the Burns Paiute Tribe.
“We haven’t seen the native fish respond positively, and the brook trout repopulate so rapidly they continue to overwhelm the system.”
Haslick said these types of rotenone projects have been done and studied for decades now.
“They’ve been proven to be effective when done correctly,” he said. “You need to get the right concentrations in the system and treating everything. But if you’re able to do that, it’s a highly effective treatment option that will allow you to basically wipe the system and remove all of the invasive fish and allow you a blank slate.”
The Burns Paiute Tribal Council passed a resolution last year regarding the issue in which it addresses its commitment to the restoration of native fish species to historic abundances and distributions, Haslick said.
“All native species connected to the Malheur River Basin Ecosystem are environmentally and culturally significant and should be protected in their traditional forms, natural diversity, and original integrity,” according to the Burns Paiute Tribal Council resolution.
