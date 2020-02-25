The Ugly Truth Bar & Grill in John Day faces a $7,000 fine or 43-day suspension for multiple violations involving a minor drinking at the establishment.
Commissioners from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission voted to ratify the alcohol violation fines and suspension based on stipulated settlement, according to information provided by the OLCC. Under the stipulated settlement, the licensee will pay a $7,095 civil penalty or serve a 43-day suspension for several violations, which include:
• Licensee’s employees, agents or representatives failed to verify the age of a minor before allowing him to buy or be served an alcoholic beverage when he reasonably appeared to be under 26 years of age;
• Licensee’s employees, agents or representatives permitted a minor to drink alcoholic beverages on the licensed premises;
• Licensee’s employees, agents or representatives permitted a minor to be in an area of the licensed premises prohibited to minors;
• Licensee’s employees, agents, servants or representatives destroyed, damaged, altered, removed or concealed potential evidence, or attempted to do so, or refused to give Oregon State Police officers evidence when lawfully requested; and
• Licensee’s employees, agents, servants or representatives destroyed, damaged, altered, removed or concealed potential evidence or attempted to do so, or refused to give an Oregon State Police officer evidence when lawfully requested, specifically, video surveillance footage.
Staff added 10 days of aggravation because the licensee, president/director/stockholder Ali Lenz, personally committed violations three and four, and violations one, two and three involved more than one employee.
