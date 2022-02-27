MONUMENT — Two men walked away after their small plane crashed on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a remote dirt landing strip near Monument, although one suffered facial injuries.
Grant County dispatchers alerted first responders at 1:36 p.m. that an emergency locator beacon for a downed aircraft was transmitting from a location outside the town of 115 people in the county’s northwest corner.
The crash involved an Alaskan-style bush plane on a practice flight, according to Sheriff Todd McKinley.
“It sounds like they were taking off and struck a juniper tree,” he said. “There was significant damage to the aircraft.”
The sheriff provided some initial information on Saturday, with a press release on Sunday filling in some additional details.
The aircraft was identified as a GM Cub that was being piloted by Greg Miller with Al Saber in the passenger seat. After the single-engine plane clipped a juniper tree and crashed on takeoff, Saber suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were able to walk away from the damaged aircraft and wait at a nearby cabin for first responders to arrive.
The ages and hometowns of the two men were not available on Sunday.
The incident was first reported by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in response to the plane's emergency locator beacon being activated, but McKinley said the pilot was later able to call in and help guide rescuers to the remote airstrip in the Wall Creek area.
Monument Fire Department and Monument Ambulance personnel were able to reach the area and transport the two men to a waiting John Day Ambulance crew, which took them the rest of the way to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Grant County Search and Rescue coordinator Dave Dobler responded to the scene along with Grant County deputies. Search and rescue teams were activated but stood down after the volunteer crews from Monument were able to reach the scene.
