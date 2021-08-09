Grant County has had a total of 567 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times COVID-19 data tracker.
About 1 in 13 people in Grant County have been infected with the virus, according to the data tracker. While case counts remain low, the risk of the unvaccinated people contracting the virus is high, the data tracker reported, as cases in Baker, Malheur, Union and Umatilla counties are surging.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 44 hospitalizations Monday in Grant County’s region seven, which it shares with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties.
OHA reports that there are seven available intensive care unit beds in the region.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County’s public health administrator, said statewide hospital numbers were as high as last fall in a Saturday email. Additionally, she said, the state is seeing the highest number of patients in the ICU at any point in the pandemic, and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly.
