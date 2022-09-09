CANYON CITY — An Ontario man will spend more than a decade and a half in prison after pleading no contest to five counts in a child sex crime case.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio sentenced James Warren Eaton, 45, to serve 206 months for his crimes, including three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. That translates to 17 years and two months behind bars, minus credit for time served since his July 2021 arrest.
The sex abuse charge is a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months. Raschio ordered Eaton to serve 200 months of the total 225 months for those three counts consecutively, plus another six months for the lesser charges against him.
Eaton was also ordered to register as a sex offender, and the judge recommended he complete a sex offender treatment program in prison.
After his release, Eaton will be subject to post-prison supervision for an additional 10 years.
Eaton was initially indicted on 15 charges, including three counts each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.
All of the crimes were alleged to have taken place in Grant County in June 2021, and all involved the same victim, a girl under the age of 12 who was known to Eaton.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors reached on Sept. 2, 10 of the 15 original charges against Eaton were dismissed.
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter prosecuted the case, and defense attorney John B. Lamborn of Burns represented Eaton.
