CANYON CITY — An Ontario man will spend more than a decade and a half in prison after pleading no contest to five counts in a child sex crime case.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio sentenced James Warren Eaton, 45, to serve 206 months for his crimes, including three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. That translates to 17 years and two months behind bars, minus credit for time served since his July 2021 arrest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.