An Ontario man has been arrested on sex crime and kidnapping charges in Grant County.
James W. Eaton, 44, is accused of three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of incest and three counts of coercion with a single victim younger than 12, according to a July 6 indictment filed in Grant County Circuit Court by District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
In three alleged incidents between June 1 and June 30, the indictment accuses Eaton of secretly confining a minor relative to forcibly engage in oral intercourse while instilling a fear he would otherwise engage in anal intercourse.
Eaton is scheduled to enter a plea at 1:15 p.m. July 29 in Grant County Circuit Court.
In 1997, Eaton was accused of five sex crimes including incest in Jefferson County, according to court documents that list his city of residence at the time as John Day. He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was found guilty except for insanity on one count of first-degree rape and was placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for a maximum of 20 years, according to court documents.
