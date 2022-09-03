CANYON CITY – More than a year after his arrest on child sex crimes and other charges, a 45-year-old Ontario man has pleaded no contest to five counts in a deal that could send him to prison for more than 16 years.

James Warren Eaton entered the plea Friday, Sept. 2, in Grant County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Rob Raschio in a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 8.

