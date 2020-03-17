Feb. 6, a day after a winter storm bombarded Grant County with snow and rain, Kattie Piazza walked into her business, House to Home, to find huge puddles, ceiling tiles, insulation and products on the floor.
In July, a new roof was installed improperly, which led the roof to leak from the front of the building to the back. The storm forced Piazza to close her business to clean up the damage.
“Being closed for three weeks, I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Piazza said. “I still had tons of phone calls to make and deal with insurance, but I missed my customers and I missed having people walk through the door and having conversations and getting to be a part of their lives.”
On March 4, Piazza reopened her business as she continues to evaluate options to fund roof repairs. Insurance will cover the damage that happened inside the building, such as display items, the floor and the ceiling, but insurance does not cover workmanship, Piazza said.
“As great as it is that insurance is covering the damage on the inside, it doesn’t do me any good to put in a new ceiling if it’s going to get ruined because of roof leaks,” Piazza said.
Piazza now has a goal to raise the funds necessary to replace the roof. Piazza started a Gofundme account online where people can donate money for the roof — which can be found on the House to Home’s Facebook page on a post from Feb. 16.
A business in town has also set up a donation jar in their store to help raise funds.
“Above and beyond that, it’s hoping that people will shop and support a local business,” Piazza said. “I’m a startup and created all of this from scratch, and I love it. I want to be able to keep going with it.”
The business is faced with two deadlines: a race to get the roof done before winter and one year to complete the insurance repairs, which all can’t be completed without a new roof.
Piazza said she is a fighter and does not give up easily. She said she’s appreciative of the support from the community.
“What keeps the drive going is that I love living here, and this is a great community with a big heart, and I love being a part of that and being a part of customers’ lives,” Piazza said. “It’s why I open everyday, and it’s why I am still frantically trying to come up with ways to save the roof.”
The business is now fully operational again and will celebrate its fourth anniversary in April. Piazza is still bringing in as much new product as she can. Piazza is hoping to offer wine tastings in April with a new kitchen in place.
“I consider it a privilege to start a fourth year of business in April, and I couldn’t do that without the support of the community, fellow business owners and customers,” Piazza said. “I value every person that walks through that door.”
