Oregon Connections Academy, a public online virtual school, is opening an office inside the Prairie City School building as part of a new partnership.
The virtual school’s charter is now sponsored by the Prairie City School District, according to a press release from the academy, which is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the upcoming 2021-22 school year with registration available for any family across the state.
The academy began serving students in grades K-5 for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
“Our partnership with Oregon Connections Academy will provide students all over the state the opportunity to learn,” Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said in the release. “The ability to offer another form of education to students is so critical. Not all students fit in the brick and mortar as well as not all students fit the online schooling.”
Hallgarth said he looks forward to the partnership to provide students with a chance to learn their way, online or in person.
Miranda Pickner will be the principal for Oregon Connections Academy, and she said online school has been a popular option for Oregonians, even before the pandemic.
“We know that families will remain interested in a safe, supportive online learning environment that provides personal attention from teachers, even when the public health crisis is over,” Pickner said.
Academy teachers are trained to teach in a virtual classroom and emphasize creating connections with students and their families. Parents or guardians also serve as “Learning Coaches,” helping teachers by providing the structure students need through setting daily routines, ensuring attendance and ensuring student work is complete.
“We are proud to work together with our district partner and sponsor, Prairie City School District, to bring Oregon families another quality virtual school solution,” said Oregon Connections Academy School Board Chair Kevin McAdams.
For more information about Oregon Connections Academy or enrollment, call 800-382-6010 or visit oregonconnectionsacademy.com.
