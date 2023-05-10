The Oregon Department of Forestry is proposing to raise the cost of fire protection for private landowners in its Central Oregon District in a move some local ranchers say would be too costly for them.

In the current fiscal year, landowner protection rates for the ODF Central Oregon District are $2.21 per acre for timber and 74 cents per acre for grazing land. The proposed rates for fiscal year 2024 would raise the costs for timber by 37% to $3.03 per acre and by 87% for grazing land to $1.38 per acre.

Reporter Jayson Jacoby of the Baker City Herald contributed to this story.

