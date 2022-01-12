JOHN DAY — Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, one of 15 candidates vying for the Republican nomination for governor in this year’s election, made a campaign stop Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck in John Day.
The two-term state representative from Canby was joined by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who has thrown his support behind her campaign.
Drazan said voters have a real opportunity to elect a Republican governor in Oregon, given the historical trend of the sitting president’s party performing poorly in midterm elections. Add to that Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s lack of popularity as well as President Joe Biden’s, she said — which prompted an audience member to show off his “Let’s go Brandon” T-shirt — and the conditions are even more favorable.
During her stump speech, Drazan talked about her time as minority leader and how she led her caucus on a trip out of state to deny House Democrats the quorum they needed to pass legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
A Republican governor with veto power would bring the Democrats to the table for negotiation, according to Drazan.
Currently, with a Democratic majority in the House and Senate and a Democratic governor, there is no incentive to negotiate, she added, saying that’s bad for Oregonians.
“If you don’t involve the people who are impacted, you’re not going to get it right,” Drazan said. “You’re going to get it wrong. And it’s going to harm communities. It’s going to harm families, it’s going to harm our kids and our future.”
Grant County Republican Chair Frances Preston asked Drazan about her role in the passage of Senate Bill 554, which broadened a ban on guns in public buildings and opened the door for additional restrictions.
The measure did away with a longstanding provision that allowed people with concealed handgun licenses to carry guns in public buildings and gave local governments, school districts and universities the option to enact tighter regulations if they so choose.
Gun rights supporters heavily criticized lawmakers for not fleeing the Capitol to block the bill. One detractor launched a failed recall attempt against state Sen. Lynn Findley for not walking out to deny the Democrats a quorum.
Drazan said every Republican in the Legislature voted no on the bill and that its passage was not the outcome they wanted.
“But that’s the hard thing about being in the superminority,” she said. “We need to elect more Republicans.”
Preston asked how, as governor, Drazan would address the impacts of the regulations.
Drazan said that she would veto any bills that infringed on Second Amendment rights if elected governor. However, unless the courts overturn SB554, it would remain the law.
“The governor has got to live within the scope of the governor’s authority,” Drazan said. “And if there’s a gun bill that comes my way, I’ll veto that.”
Sena Raschio, a kindergarten teacher at Humbolt Elementary, asked what Drazan would do to help with rural public school infrastructure.
Drazan cited Measure 50, a property tax limitation initiative from the 1990s. Essentially, the measure shifted the responsibility to fund schools to the state and local taxpayers. The state provides basic support proportional to the number of students in each district. For additional funding, districts can also ask voters to approve local option levies. What that created, she said, was a system of “haves and have-nots,” where one community might be able to actually afford to fix crumbling schools, while others may not.
Drazan said she wants to get a sense of the needs at the statewide level and see what the best support for rural schools would be.
In one of the campaign stop’s final questions, Preston asked Drazan if she could confirm whether she led the effort to oust a Republican state lawmaker from the House.
Mike Nearman, a former state representative from Independence, who unanimously voted to expel the House, ultimately pleaded guilty to illegally allowing armed protesters into the state Capitol during a special session in December 2020 when the building was closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Drazan said the Republicans all agreed that the building should have been open, but Nearman coordinated with the protesters without the knowledge of anyone else in the caucus. Not until a video of Nearman planning the event surfaced did she find out that he lied to her, Drazan said.
“Mike’s decision to let people into the building actually harmed police officers. Mike’s decision for how he did what he did was the problem. It’s not his intent. It was how that intent played out,” she said.
