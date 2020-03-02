An adult Oregon resident from Umatilla County is the state's third presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed Monday morning.
Preliminary reports indicate the Oregon resident attended a youth basketball game in the gymnasium at Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St. in Weston, on Saturday, Feb. 29. The person is hospitalized in Walla Walla, the health authority said.
State and local health officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested as a presumptive positive case. The third case is not linked to travel to a part of the world with known cases of COVID-19. It is considered a case of community transmission.
Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures.
Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
Oregon and Washington health experts are working together to determine if there are other locations where the individual may have interacted with other people in recent days, after symptoms of COVID-19 first appeared.
