Oregon RAIN — a non-profit run by entrepreneurs and angel investors — is seeking three to five new board members to help guide growth to serve more overlooked entrepreneurs and communities in Oregon.
Oregon RAIN’s mission is to partner with Oregon communities to catalyze entrepreneurial ecosystems, connect entrepreneurs to resources (including overlooked entrepreneurs) and contribute to the creation of prosperous economies.
Individuals who have leadership and governance experience and are passionate about building entrepreneurial ecosystems, cultures and economies in overlooked and underserved communities are eligible to apply. Women, minorities, people with disabilities, veterans and leaders representing rural communities are strongly encouraged to apply.
Nominations opened Jan. 6 and close at midnight, Feb. 21.
Visit oregonrain.org/open-positions for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.