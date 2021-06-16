State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, faces a potential recall effort.
Chief petitioner Patrick A. Kopke-Hales of Mt. Vernon filed a prospective recall petition with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office on June 14.
Kopke-Hales wrote in his justification that Findley had acted "against the values and principles of the constituents he represents" for supporting Senate Bill 865, and for not walking out to prevent the passage of Senate Bill 554 on gun control legislation.
Findley — who represents Senate District 30 covering all of Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur and Wheeler counties and parts of Deschutes, Lake and Wasco counties — told the Eagle he was in the final days of the legislative session and that there is too much going on right now to be "distracted" by "something else." Kopke-Hales declined to comment.
Kopke-Hales wrote in the prospective petition that Findley betrayed the "will of the people" by introducing Senate Bill 865. The proposed legislation would have prevented elected officials at the state level — including governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, labor commissioner, state lawmaker, supreme court judge or appeals court judge — from serving as an elected officer on the state central committee of a political party.
Senate Republicans have since pulled back on the bill.
Senate Bill 554 sets storage requirements for firearms and bans holders of concealed handgun licenses from bringing them into the Oregon Capitol and Portland International Airport passenger terminal.
Kopke-Hales wrote that Findley "facilitated the passing" of SB 554 by not walking out of the session to prevent Democrats from having the required quorum to approve the bill in the Senate, where it passed 16-7. Findley voted against it. It was signed two weeks ago by Gov. Kate Brown.
Findley said SB 865 was a bill constituents requested he introduce that has since been withdrawn.
Findley said he had been questioned on SB 554 and that he chose to stay in session and fight the bill's passage.
"I chose to stand and fight and put stuff on the record," he said, "and by staying in the session, I was able to work hard for the constituents. And that's what I'm supposed to do."
Aaron Fiedler, press secretary with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, said Kopke-Hales must collect and submit at least 8,289 valid signatures from active electors in Senate District 30 no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 13. He said the recall becomes void if there are not enough signatures submitted by the deadline.
If at least 8,289 signatures are submitted, the Elections Division will have 10 days to complete the signature verification process.
Fiedler said the petition is not approved to circulate yet. The Elections Division is waiting on Kopke-Hales to submit printed examples of cover and signature sheets and create a petition committee.
