The year was 1920, and the push for full voting rights for women in the United States came to fruition in the nation, but a majority of women in Oregon gained that right in 1912.
Aug. 18 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, 42 years after the amendment was first introduced in Congress. However, women in Oregon achieved full voting rights in 1912, thanks to the persistent push from women like Abigail Scott Duniway, according to the Secretary of State website.
Duniway was an early advocate for women’s voting rights and organized a tour across the Pacific Northwest in 1871 with Susan B. Anthony, a key figure in the suffrage movement.
In 1872, Duniway and fellow suffragist Maria Hendee, Mrs. M.A. Lambert and Mrs. Beatty, a black woman, all cast ballots in Oregon for the November election as part of a nationwide movement. The movement was an attempt to extend the rights gained from the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution to women, according to the website.
The 14th Amendment declared that anybody born in the United States is an American citizen while the 15th Amendment focused more on voting rights and stated that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
The women’s votes were not counted, and Anthony was also arrested in this effort for voting illegally. However, on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Anthony.
“She was never pardoned,” Trump said during his announcement. “What took so long?”
The work to obtain the rights and responsibilities included in full citizenship continued as the issue of voting rights for women appeared on the state’s ballot six times: 1884, 1900, 1906, 1908, 1910 and 1912, according to the website.
Duniway established the New Northwest Paper in 1871, which was to help promote economic and social rights for women, as well as the right to vote. The motto for the paper was “Free Speech, Free Press, Free People.”
“Writing always was our forte,” Abigail Duniway announced in her first issue of The New Northwest, according to the Oregon Encyclopedia. “If we had been a man, we’d have had an editor’s position and handsome salary at twenty-one...”
The paper also combated what Duniway identified as social injustice, according to the encyclopedia.
Duniway also assisted the national suffrage movement by arranging tours for Anthony in the Pacific Northwest and attending national conventions.
In 1912, Duniway submitted an initiative petition to place the women’s suffrage question on the ballot for the sixth time, according to the website. This time the Oregon Senate Joint Resolution No. 12 and House Concurrent Resolution No. 24 recommended ratification of the equal suffrage amendment to the Oregon Constitution in the November general election.
“On November 5, 1912, 52% of the male voters of the state approved extending the franchise to women,” the website states.
With the outcome, a majority of women in Oregon gained the right to vote, and Duniway became the first woman to vote in Oregon in 1914.
