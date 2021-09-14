A petition to recall Grant County Judge Scott Myers failed to garner enough signatures by its Sept. 8 deadline.
Lydia Pluckchi, a compliance specialist in the elections division of the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, told the Eagle in a Friday email the recall process closed after the deadline to gather signatures passed.
“Because no signature sheets for the petition were submitted,” she said, “the recall process is now closed.”
Myers declined to comment Friday. Chief petitioner Joshua Walker did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
In June, Walker, who lives in Seneca, filed a prospective recall petition with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Walker wrote in his justification that Myers has shown a “lack of administrative oversight,” a “refusal to collaborate,” “financial mismanagement” and a “lack of transparency.” In addition, Walker wrote that Myers lacked oversight over departments and county personnel, which led to a lack of confidence in his leadership and overall dysfunction.
Walker wrote that “critical public funds” were unaccounted for and misspent, which prolonged economic recovery in the county. He said Myers is unwilling to invest in economic development in the county, leading to “continual population decline, decreased revenue, and the loss of basic services and amenities.”
According to Deborah Scroggin, the state’s election director, the chief petitioner was supposed to collect and submit at least 578 valid signatures from registered voters and submit them no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
If the recall petition had contained the required number of valid signatures, Myers would have had five days to decide whether to resign from office or file a Statement of Justification that would have been included on the ballot in the special recall election. The county would have had to hold a special county-wide election for the recall within 35 days.
