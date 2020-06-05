Organizers from tonight's "John Day is with you! BLACK LIVES MATTER" demonstration said they want to assure Grant County citizens their march will be peaceful.
"I live here. I'm a yoga teacher," Stevick said in a video posted on her Facebook page. "I own a house, and I own a business."
Stevick said co-organizer Lindsay Sain Rausch is the chair of the Prairie City School Board.
"There is probably not another duo who are less likely to incite violence," she said in the video.
Stevick said one of the reasons why she posted the video was to dispel rumors swirling on social media that her group is planning to bus in protesters from outside of the county.
She said that counterprotesters are planning to protest her group's "peaceful protest" and protect Grant County businesses.
Stevick said, however, that she is one of those Grant County businesses.
"I am not OK with bringing in protesters from the westside or anywhere else," Stevick said. "I don't have the resources to do that, and I wouldn't do that because this is a local thing. This is about our community standing up for something that we believe in."
Stevick said she met with John Day Police Chief Mike Durr yesterday and said law enforcement officers would escort the group throughout their march.
Stevick said the group would meet at 5 p.m. at 410 NW Bridge Street and then march to Third Street and past Chester's Thriftway, turn around at Timbers Bistro and march back down to Highway 395, past Canyon City Food Cart.
Stevick said the group will have face masks available for those wishing to wear one and will be practicing appropriate social distancing.
