Oregon State Police troopers are requesting public assistance regarding a homemade explosive device that caused fires in Wheeler County.
On Saturday, July 31, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Mitchell Fire Department, Wheeler County Fire and Rescue and Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of several grass fires along Highway 26 near milepost 76, just east of Mitchell, according to an OSP press release.
The fires were on both private and public lands.
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation assistance of the Oregon State Police Arson Unit.
Investigation determined a homemade explosive device was detonated in the center of the highway, which caused multiple grass fires to start on both sides of the highway. Due to light winds, low temperatures and high humidity levels, the fires remained small and were extinguished at about 1/10 of an acre total.
This investigation is continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and leave information for Detective Feland, case SP21-215751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.