The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public's assistance to identify the person responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of mule deer buck in John Day.
On Aug. 8, the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division was notified of a deceased mule deer buck within the city limits of John Day, in the vicinity of Canyon Creek and Canton Street, near Riverside Trailer Park. Initial investigation revealed the buck had been shot with a firearm, on the night of Aug. 7, or the early morning hours of Aug. 8.
Contact Fish & Wildlife Trooper Pat McCosker with information through the OSP TIP Hotline, 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677), or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us.
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat, moose, elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish and shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
