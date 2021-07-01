The Oregon State Police’s East-Central Wildlife Division was named Fish and Wildlife Division 2020 Team of the Year last month.
The team was presented the award on June 10 at the ODFW Phillip Schneider Wildlife Area near Dayville.
According to the division’s supervisor, Sgt. Erich Timko, the five-trooper team protects the state’s natural resources, including fish, wildlife and other habitats, covering one of Oregon’s largest geographical areas.
Timko said the team, created in 2019, covers an area that goes down to Nevada and up to Ukiah and over to Fossil and Heppner. Timko said they cover all of Harney County as well.
According to Timko, this is the first year the team has won the award.
A June 10 OSP Facebook post noted that the team received the award for their “professionalism, teamwork, mentorship, dedication to protecting Oregon’s citizens and natural resources.”
Timko said, during elk hunting season, the team works up to 18 hours a day. Additionally, he said the group works most weekends and holidays when most people are out recreating. Timko told the Eagle that the troopers would often start at 2-3 a.m. to get out to locations before dawn.
“It means a lot to me that they were recognized,” he said. “Supervising those types of dedicated employees makes my job easier. I consider it an honor to be part of it.”
Timko said he wants the public to know that the officers are “community troopers” and rely on citizens to be their “eyes and ears” because they have such a large swath of area to cover.
“Those relationships with the community are an integral part of making us successful in what we do,” Timko said. “I would give credit to the community members who help support us and provide us those tips.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.