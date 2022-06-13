MT. VERNON — OTC Connections has eliminated fiber optic packages that are slower than 100 Mbps from its service lineup. The change came June 1 and is accompanied by new prices for the company's internet packages.
OTC's slowest fiber optic speed used to be 50 Mbps and was priced at $80.95 a month. Now OTC's slowest fiber optic speed is 100 Mbps and is priced at $79.95 a month. The fastest speed offered is 1 Gbps, priced at $119.95 a month.
Colton Richards of OTC Connections pointed out that the company's base package is now faster and slightly cheaper than it was prior, adding that OTC Connections studies competitor rates when it decides how to price its services.
Richards said the decision to upgrade to 100 Mbps speeds was both a business decision and a thank you to OTC's customer base.
"100 Mbps is a good standard for us to build off of," he said. "It's scalable to suit whatever the user needs. I think the biggest driver for us was ... a thank you to the John Day and Canyon City area. We have a really good customer base there. We have a lot of support."
Even faster speeds are on the horizon, according to Richards.
"The great thing about fiber is it is limited to electronics, and upgrading electronics isn't near as difficult as replacing an entire DSL plan," he said. "As electronics improve and change, we'll be able to offer multi-gigabit services. 1 Gbps should be more than adequate right now, but who knows where we'll be in five or 10 years. I think the standard will be pretty different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.